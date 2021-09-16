Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 264,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

