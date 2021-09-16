First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 701,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after acquiring an additional 351,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.