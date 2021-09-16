First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 701,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 370,322 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after acquiring an additional 351,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
