First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 201 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE RHP opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

