First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,434 shares of company stock worth $426,520,549 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $329.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.93 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

