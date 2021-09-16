First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the August 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 561,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 80,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 128,305 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 69,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.