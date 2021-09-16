First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. 345,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,890. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.
