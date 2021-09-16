First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. 345,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,890. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

