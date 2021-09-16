FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 143,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $9,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $89.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.