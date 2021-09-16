Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce sales of $145.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.91 million to $153.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $580.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,082 shares of company stock worth $7,901,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 205.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after acquiring an additional 564,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 318.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 334,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.19. 154,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,354. Five9 has a one year low of $116.93 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

