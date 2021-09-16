FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 2,312.8% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SKOR stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

