Flint A. Lane Acquires 74,576 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BTRS opened at $11.21 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

