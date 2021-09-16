Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.61. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

