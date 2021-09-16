Forefront Analytics LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forefront Analytics LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.69. 1,970,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.