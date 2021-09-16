Forefront Analytics LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,870. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

