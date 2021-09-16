Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $60.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

