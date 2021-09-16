Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

