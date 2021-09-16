Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.