ForTube (FOR) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ForTube has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $48.70 million and $259.61 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00144364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.63 or 0.00833432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047862 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

