freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 1,238.5% in August

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 1,238.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.0 days.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Get freenet alerts:

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.