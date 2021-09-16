freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 1,238.5% in August

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 1,238.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 348.0 days.
Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.
About freenet
