Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Up 0.8%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

