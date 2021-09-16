Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.20.

Freshpet stock opened at $137.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.31 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,846,124.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,540 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

