Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FLL opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $11.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $6,607,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 568,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

