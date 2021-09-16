FUNToken (FUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.59 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $245.05 million and approximately $27.59 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00816811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047287 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.