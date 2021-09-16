FY2022 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.80.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

