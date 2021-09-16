FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised by Analyst

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.66.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.