FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreased by Analyst

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Brambles in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

