Gagan Dhingra Sells 870 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gagan Dhingra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Shares of PLAN opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

