Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a growth of 984.3% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 908,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.73.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
