Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a growth of 984.3% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 908,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

