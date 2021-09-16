GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBLX stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. GB Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

