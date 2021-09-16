Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.95

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 1010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.