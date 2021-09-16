General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $202.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $198.48 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

