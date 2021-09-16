Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

GGB opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.