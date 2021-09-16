GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.80

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €31.80 ($37.41) and last traded at €30.20 ($35.53), with a volume of 75175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €30.45 ($35.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.49 and a 200-day moving average of €21.55. The stock has a market cap of $795.04 million and a PE ratio of 41.37.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

