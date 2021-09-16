Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.