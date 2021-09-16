Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GLNCY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 192,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.67%.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.
