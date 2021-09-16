Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GLNCY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 192,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

