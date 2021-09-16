Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 11,344 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.33. The company had a trading volume of 347,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,610,783. The company has a market capitalization of $427.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

