Global Endowment Management LP Has $16.21 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 369.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $598.99. 2,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,151 shares of company stock worth $74,775,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

