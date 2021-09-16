Global Endowment Management LP Has $5.26 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

