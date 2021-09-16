Global Endowment Management LP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,891. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.