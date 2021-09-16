Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $83.71

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.71, but opened at $85.87. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $86.04, with a volume of 3,589 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 173,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

