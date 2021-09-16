Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 8.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 92,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,033,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,333 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

