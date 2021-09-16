GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Shares Down 1.4%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49. 743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

GMO Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

