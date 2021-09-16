GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Update

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,343,818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GNCC Capital stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. GNCC Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get GNCC Capital alerts:

About GNCC Capital

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.