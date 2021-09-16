GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.28 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

