Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRGU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.