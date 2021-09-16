Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $14.84

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $14.25. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

