Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Graco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

