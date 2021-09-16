GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 653.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.