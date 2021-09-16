Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.85

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.85 and traded as low as C$13.68. Great Bear Resources shares last traded at C$13.81, with a volume of 43,877 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.1104599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

