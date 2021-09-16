Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 79,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

