Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in August

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 302,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Get Greenland Minerals alerts:

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.