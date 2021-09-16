Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHAL stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $658.56. 982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,895. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $677.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

